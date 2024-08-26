Brian Kilmeade Says It Is Impossible For Republicans To Know What Kamala Harris Stands For

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said on Monday that Republicans are unsure how to run against Vice President Kamala Harris because it is unknown what policy positions she truly supports.

Harris has not yet released a comprehensive set of policy proposals or attended a sit-down interview despite being a month into her presidential candidacy, which has led to ambiguity on what policies she supports. Kilmeade said it is impossible to predict what type of president Harris would be as many of her current campaign messages resemble Trump’s, like action on the border and crime.

“[Harris’] momentum is done. Trump had it in July, she had it in August, but now it’s a flat-footed tie … There’s a push and there will be a bump from this, but after this, I think people are really gonna have a discerning look at what she actually stands for because you can’t even dispute what she stands for because you don’t know what Kamala Harris you’re fighting. Are you fighting the vice president or are you fighting the senator or are you fighting this new person who’s running on Donald Trump’s issues, like strong on the border, fighting crime, a strong defense, red, white and blue?” Kilmeade said.

Brian Kilmeade says Republicans are unsure how to run against Kamala Harris as she is “running on Donald Trump’s issues” pic.twitter.com/ijmqolSqAX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2024

Co-host Steve Doocy said the American public needs to hear Harris confirm that she has changed her positions on particular far-left policies, including fracking and defunding the police. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said it cannot be believed that Harris has moved to the center, arguing that President Joe Biden ran as a moderate in 2020 and then governed further to the political left. (RELATED: ‘You’re Deflecting’: Faulkner, Conservative Panelist Spar With Democrat Over Kamala Harris’ Lack Of Policies)

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Sunday that Harris has yet to distance herself from her far-left positions since 2020, arguing Harris has been part “of the failures of the Biden-Harris administration for four years.” Kilmeade cited that interview by arguing the liberal media cannot effectively push back against these claims.

“Here’s the hope. They keep booking people like Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance on the other networks where they get their point out. These hosts have nothing to stand on,” Kilmeade said. “Jonathan Karl is a pretty adept guy, but he has no follow-up because he knows Tom Cotton is 110% right. You can sit there and say, ‘Why didn’t Donald Trump say this or that’ the whole time, but at one point when you invite people on, you’re gonna hear it. And there are independents and undecideds who watch those networks, and when [Trump’s] surrogates go out there … you get the other side.”

Harris announced her plan to eliminate a tax on tips for service workers during an Aug. 10 rally in Las Vegas, two months after Trump made that same promise at a June 9 rally. The former president accused Harris of stealing his idea away from his for “political purposes.”

The vice president has appeared to change her positions on several issues, including fracking, since her time in the U.S. Senate and as a 2020 presidential candidate. Harris said in 2020 that there is “no question” she would ban fracking if elected president, but her current campaign told The Hill in July that she no longer supports eliminating the practice.

Harris has attempted to rebrand herself as a tough-on-the-border candidate by releasing campaign advertisements claiming she will increase the number of Border Patrol agents. Harris never once met with retired Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott while he was in office despite being appointed to address the “root causes” of illegal migration from Central America.

