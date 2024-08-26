JuJu Smith-Schuster Reunites With Kansas City Chiefs After Inking Deal

JuJu is back in Kansas City!

Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed on a deal Monday to reunite the two sides.

The top receiver on Kansas City’s 2022 Super Bowl championship team, Smith-Schuster was suited up and in practice Monday with the Chiefs. (RELATED: CeeDee Lamb Inks 4-Year, $136 Million Contract Extension With Cowboys To End Offseason Drama)

In the 2022 season, Smith-Schuster tallied a total of 933 receiving yards off 78 passes. It was the only campaign that he spent in Kansas City. In the offseason, he left for the New England Patriots in free agency, inking a three-year, $25 million deal with the franchise. When the smoke cleared, he ended up being one of the biggest free agent signings in the Bill Belichick era.

Smith-Schuster was in New England for one year, catching 260 yards and one touchdown. He played in 11 contests. Earlier in August, he was cut by the Patriots.

The champ is back. We have officially signed @TeamJuJu! pic.twitter.com/jEHJxOQaQE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2024

With Patrick Mahomes being my fantasy football quarterback this season, I couldn’t be more ecstatic at this piece of news, especially with how invested I am.

You see, I decided to get “NFL Sunday Ticket” this year on YouTube TV, and one of the reasons why I pulled the trigger is because of the new feature where you can connect your fantasy team to your television. In other words, you can keep an eye on real games and your fantasy game all in one breath. I’m very excited for the new season with the circumstances.

So to see my quarterback get another weapon?

You better believe I’m all for that — let’s go Sharks!