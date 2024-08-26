‘I Need Explanations’: Kevin O’Leary Says Kamala Harris ‘Has To’ Break Down Her Actual Economic Policies To Press

“Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary on Monday urged Vice President Kamala Harris to stop avoiding the press because it prevents him and the public from understanding her economic policy agenda.

Harris has not sat down for an interview or held a press conference since launching her presidential campaign in July, while her campaign website still does not detail any policies as of Monday. O’Leary, on “Outnumbered,” said Harris sidestepping the media has left him in the dark on his investment strategy and that he requires the policy “explanations” that would result from her engaging with the press in order to make savvy decisions about what to do with his money. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

‘I Need Explanations’: Kamala Harris ‘Has To’ Break Down Her Actual Economic Policies To Press, Kevin O’Leary Says pic.twitter.com/5HOIrVP8jR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2024

“Let’s be bipartisan for a moment, and let’s agree on one thing. There’s no scenario where the president of the United States can’t head up a press conference. Under any scenario, every president has been able to address the press, and in the good times and the bad times,” O’Leary said. “She has to start talking to the press, period. There’s no optionality, there’s no scenario where anybody would be comfortable, particularly in the swing states for swing voters.”

“Why won’t she talk to the press? I’m asking it from a policy guy. I need explanations for these policies because I have to invest on these policies,” he added. “I have questions, and I don’t get any answers. I’m not being unreasonable. Come out, come out wherever you are, and talk to the press.”

Harris recently unveiled her intention to levy a federal ban on so-called “price gouging” on groceries, but the plan has received substantial pushback due to accusations that it amounts to price fixing. Following the policy unveil, CNN anchor Julia Chatterley said that the vice president’s economic agenda speech was appealing to voters but sparse on details.

“I think this was a masterclass in sticking to the script, keeping things very voter-friendly, keeping the details incredibly light and not talking about how you have to pay for it all. If Donald Trump is sort of Harry Potter in terms of the magician for his policies, this was a bit Hermione Granger,” Chatterley said. “It wasn’t even just about not paying for it. She said she was going to reduce the deficit despite all these giveaways, as well.”

Former Bill Clinton adviser Mark Penn on Monday asserted that Harris snubbing the media is undemocratic as it leads to an uninformed electorate.

“In my book, there should be three presidential debates, not one. There should be position papers, not a donate page on your website,” Penn said. “And you should be before the press every two or three days because if voters are not informed, then it’s not a democracy with real votes.”

