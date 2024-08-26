A panel of black male voters on CNN Monday clashed when anchor Victor Blackwell asked them about their view of Vice President Kamala Harris’ abortion stance.

Harris has expressed opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, and has made abortion a crucial issue of her 2024 presidential campaign. Black male voters, on “CNN News Central,” vocalized differing views on the vice president’ abortion stance, with two saying women should be able to do whatever they want and one saying her abortion stance violates Christian doctrine. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Presidency Could Be A Nightmare Scenario For Pro-Lifers, Conservatives Concerned About DOJ Weaponization)

WATCH:

‘Kamala Wants To Take Life’: Black Male Voters On CNN Clash About Harris’ Abortion Stance pic.twitter.com/MFKzV1jfMt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2024

“It’s the woman, the body. So she should be able to dictate her terms of her body,” a voter named Omar said.

“The lord made life. Jesus Christ made life. And you have to value life. So Kamala wants to take life,” a voter named Charles Barthelemy said.

Harris said former President “Donald Trump is guilty” of “the stealing of reproductive freedom from the women of America” on the second anniversary of the Court’s decision in June. Trump has repeatedly stated he does not support a national abortion ban.

“There’s so much that we don’t know as men that we don’t have the privilege to opine on. Like we will never have a period,” a voter named Anthony Wilson said. “We will never go through childbirth, so to even fix our mouths to comment on how. I don’t care what God said, women have the right to govern their bodies. And it‘s time for men to shut our mouths.”

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz also pushed to turn Minnesota into an abortion “safe haven” just a day after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Walz issued an executive order to prevent individuals entering Minnesota from states that ban abortion from extradition for receiving the procedure.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.