‘Never Won A Championship’: Magic Johnson Fires Back At Anthony Edwards’ Foolish Michael Jordan Comments

Magic Johnson ain’t playing around!

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson blew some flames at Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards recently.

While speaking about the Michael Jordan era and giving praise to the greatest player of all-time, Edwards made the outright ridiculous comment that Jordan was the only one with “skill” during his time. And understandably so, Magic took offense. (RELATED: Angel Reese On The Verge Of Making League History After Tying WNBA Rookie Record For Most Doubles-Doubles In A Season)

“They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill,” said Edwards.

Yeah, Magic wasn’t having any of that.

“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship,” said the five-time champion. “[Edwards] didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

WATCH:

Oh man! Shots fired!

Anthony, just take my advice that I had for you in my last blog about this: Just shut the hell up, protect your legacy and come on down to the Trey-0-5.