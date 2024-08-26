Mariah Carey Reveals She Lost Mom And Sister On Same Day

Mariah Carey confirmed that her mother Patricia and her sister Alison both died on the same day.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” Carey told People. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey said. The 55-year-old singer did not release any further information about how either of her relatives died.

The Grammy Award winner expressed gratitude about being able to spend some quality time with her mother prior to her passing, but did not disclose details about the circumstances leading up to her death.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” Carey told People.

Patricia was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach who went on to marry Alfred Roy Carey. The pair welcomed two daughters and a son into their family, Alison, Mariah, and Morgan. Their marriage dissolved when Carey was just three years old. (RELATED: Dramatic New Information Released About Matthew Perry’s Drug Dealer)

Carey went on to inherit her mother’s passion and talent as a singer, but the two struggled with a strained relationship throughout Carey’s adulthood. Carey and Alison also experienced challenging moments within their relationship, much of which was captured in her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”