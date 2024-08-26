Massive Void Emerges In Pacific As US Shuffles Warships To Middle East

The recent departure of U.S. warships from the Pacific has left a strategic void in the crucial region as forces turn their attention to the Middle East.

The USS Lincoln Strike Group, which consists of a fleet of warships and fighter jets led by the Lincoln aircraft carrier, arrived at the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operation last week after departing from the U.S. Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM) earlier in August. The Lincoln was the last remaining aircraft carrier in the Pacific — a flashpoint for hostilities between China and several U.S allies — and there won’t be a replacement in the region anytime soon, according to Naval News. (RELATED: China Poised To Cut Off US Military From Key Mineral As America’s Own Reserves Lay Buried Under Red Tape)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility. The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, is accompanied by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and… pic.twitter.com/RKoJQshigR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 21, 2024

Several ships from the U.S. naval armada have repositioned to the Middle East in anticipation of a flash conflict between Israel and other U.S. adversaries in the region, chiefly Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. Israel and Hezbollah exchanged hundreds of hundreds of missiles, rockets and drones on Sunday in one of the largest cross-fire incidents between the two adversaries in months.

Following the strikes on Sunday, Israel and Hezbollah signaled that they are ready to de-escalate tensions in an effort to avoid a broader regional war, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Lincoln has joined the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the CENTCOM theater to provide enhanced defense capabilities to Israel, according to the Pentagon. The U.S.’ other carriers that typically operate in the INDOPACOM are either in port or in a maintenance period, according to Naval News.

There will not be any aircraft carriers in the Pacific until at least mid-September, even as China continues to pose a threat to other U.S. allies in the region, according to Naval News. China acts increasingly aggressively toward countries the Philippines and Taiwan, mostly over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannons and rammed Philippine fishing vessels in the South China Sea on Sunday, an occurrence that has become frequent in recent months, according to The Associated Press. Elsewhere in the region this week, Japan accused a Chinese warplane of violating its airspace for the first time in years on Monday, according to The Japan Times.

China’s poor relationship with Taiwan is long documented and seemingly getting worse, with the country routinely performing military blockades around the island or violating its airspace. Chinese officials plan to voice their “serious demands” about Taiwan to U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan during his visit to Beijing this week, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

