Grisly Murder-Suicide At Family Gathering To Sell Deceased Mother’s Home Leaves 5 Dead, Police Say

Police on New York’s Long Island said that a murder-suicide Sunday has left five people dead, Newsday reported.

The horrifying scene unfolded when family members were about to meet a real estate agent to discuss selling the home of the family’s recently deceased matriarch, according to Newsday.

Officers from the Nassau County police arrived at the scene around noon, finding the suspected gunman dead outside and discovering four more dead victims inside, Newday reported. The suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police have not yet released the identities of those killed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Florida Mom Killed Her Two Kids Before Committing Suicide, Police Say)

Five people were found dead at a Syosset home, four inside the residence and one outside, in what Nassau police said was an apparent murder-suicide. Police were still identifying the victims, the police commissioner said at the scene, adding that a man dead “on the front lawn… pic.twitter.com/3VaWpIzCFB — Newsday (@Newsday) August 25, 2024

The realtor who was scheduled to meet the family, Mary Macaluso, told Newsday that a group of relatives planned to meet her at the house to discuss its potential sale.

“The kids were all here for the funeral, and they asked me to come to look at the house,” Macaluso said.

An online obituary showed that 95-year-old Theresa Marth DeLucia, the home’s most recent owner, was buried Friday, according to Newsday.

A neighborhood couple told FOX 5 that the alleged gunman was the 60-something son of the deceased woman, adding that the man was shaken but they didn’t believe he’d commit such a tragic act.

“I didn’t think that it was — he’d take his whole family, his siblings. I thought maybe he was distraught, and he did this to himself only,” the neighbor said.

Other neighbors who knew the alleged gunman told FOX 5 that after hearing screams coming from the house, they expected something terrible had happened.

“This is really heartbreaking. This is such a quiet little neighborhood. They used to call it a bedroom community. It’s shocking,” one neighbor said.

Police have yet to share a motive or provide details about what led to the tragedy, Newsday reported.