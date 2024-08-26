O.J. Simpson’s Remains Converted Into Jewelry: REPORT

O.J. Simpson’s cremated ashes have been contained in jewelry that his children can now wear, according to his lawyer.

Simpon’s longtime lawyer and executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, said the former football star’s remains were transformed into an assortment of cremation jewelry that were divided among his four adult children, according to TMZ. LaVergne said that all of Simpson’s children signed off with their approval on having their father’s cremated ashes turned into wearable jewelry items following his death.

LaVergne also signed off to confirm his consent on the process, according to TMZ.

Simpson was cremated in April after he passed away from cancer that month at the age of 76. His children Arnelle, Jason, Sydney, and Justin have all been gifted the special jewelry items so that a part of their father can truly always be with them. LaVergne didn’t specify the exact type of jewelry that was created for each child, but the standard options are bracelets or pendant necklaces that contain miniature urns or containers that are capable of storing ashes, according to TMZ.

LaVergne said he passed on the opportunity to own some of those jewelry items, since he was simply not interested in the experience, according to TMZ.

The total for the cremation and creation of the jewelry containing the ashes of the disgraced Hall of Famer totaled $4,243.06, which also included the cost of the actual jewelry and death certificates, according to TMZ. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

LaVergne is currently attempting to liquidate Simpson’s assets to settle the debts he left behind, including the tens of millions that are still owed to the Goldman family. Simpson was acquitted for the murder of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1995, but was later found liable for $33 million in civil court, according to the New York Post.