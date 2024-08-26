Phoenix Suns Drop Epic Behind-The-Scenes Look That Every Team In The NBA Needs To Follow

“Hard Knocks” … NBA edition?

Not only did the Phoenix Suns give us full-out evidence that they got the guys they wanted in the 2024 NBA Draft (forward Ryan Dunn and center Oso Ighodaro), but they also have given us a potential idea for the future: An NBA edition of the NFL’s “Hard Knocks.” The Suns dropped a behind-the-scenes look from the draft, and it was pretty epic.

The footage throws us in the middle of the Suns‘ war room for the draft, with Phoenix shipping over their No. 22 overall selection in a trade for the 28th pick and future second-rounders. They wanted Dunn in this scene, a wing out of the University of Virginia who is known for his athleticism and defense. (RELATED: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Is Changing His Jersey Number From No. 50 To No. 32 To Honor His Late Brother)

To make the situation even better for the Suns, they still managed to land him despite trading down six positions. They pulled in the Denver Nuggets’ first round pick, the No. 56 overall selection, and two spots in the second round for both the 2026 and 2031 drafts in the swap.

When the smoke cleared, the Suns got their guy Dunn around the first round‘s closing.

WATCH:

2024 NBA Draft: Inside the War Room 🎥 Go behind the scenes of the Suns draft pic.twitter.com/Hihgu1CXbB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 26, 2024

Commissioner Adam Silver, if you’re reading this, you need to seriously consider launching an NBA version of “Hard Knocks” … I was thoroughly impressed with what the Suns put out.