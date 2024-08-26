Police Arrest Trespassing Suspect At Famous Actress’ Home: REPORT

Police reportedly arrested a man for trespassing at the home of “Once Upon a Time” actress Lana Parrilla earlier in August.

Law enforcement sources said a security spotted a suspicious man in front of Parrilla’s home and he quickly ran off when they confronted him, according to TMZ. The famous actress’ security guards immediately phoned the Los Angeles Police Department and officers rushed to the scene. The police searched the star’s property and said the man popped out of her house and surrendered to them, according to TMZ.

The uninvited man was later identified as a 40-year-old homeless person, according to TMZ.

Police took him into custody and arrested him for trespassing. He was later booked into the local jail. Police said incidents of a homeless person making his way onto someone’s property is a common issue in the neighborhood, according to TMZ. Sources close to the situation disagreed and said they believed Parrilla was specifically targeted, according to the outlet.

The famous actress, best known for playing Regina Mills in the ABC fantasy drama was not home at the time of the incident, according to TMZ.

Initial reports suggest nothing was taken from her home as a result of this occurrence.

Other stars have not been as lucky. There has been a notable uptick in residential robberies in the Los Angeles area in recent months. Goldie Hawn, Marlon Wayans, Tom Hanks, Daniela Braga, Bhad Bhabie and Farrah Aldjufrie all had their homes burglarized. Violent, armed robberies have also been reported. (RELATED: Thieves Make Off With $1 Million In Items After Robbing Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s Home: REPORT)

Parrilla has not issued a public comment about the arrest on her property at this time.