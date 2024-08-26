Opinion

ROOKE: Red State Election Fraud Crack Down Should Wake Voters Up. It’s Likely Happening In Your State, Too

Mary Rooke Commentary and Analysis Writer
Americans must realize that one of the greatest battles for fair elections is which state has the cleanest voter rolls.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state removed over 1.1 million ineligible voters from its voter rolls, including over 6,500 non-citizens, of which approximately 1,930 have voted in previous elections, according to a press release on Monday.

Texas found on top of non-citizens, over 6,000 people with felony convictions, almost 500,000 deceased people, and hundreds of thousands of voters who moved out of state were registered to vote in the state.

Abbott said this is part of his promise to “crackdown on illegal voting” and “protect the right to vote” because “[e]election integrity is essential to our democracy.” (Hidden Deep Inside Pro-Harris Polling Shows She’s Losing An Important Voter Demographic)

“The Secretary of State and county voter registrars have an ongoing legal requirement to review the voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, and refer any potential illegal voting to the Attorney General’s Office and local authorities for investigation and prosecution. Illegal voting in Texas will never be tolerated. We will continue to actively safeguard Texans’ sacred right to vote while also aggressively protecting our elections from illegal voting,” Abbott said in the statement.

Texas isn’t the only state cleaning up its voter rolls. In August, Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin issued an executive order (E.O. 35) removing 6,303 non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls. After an extensive audit in 2023, Virginia also found and removed almost 80,000 deceased people from its registry.

The left will claim that non-citizens aren’t voting in federal elections due to laws prohibiting the practice. However, Abbott said his audit showed close to 2,000 non-citizens have voted in elections in Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Arizona could enforce laws requiring proof of citizenship to be registered to vote. (ROOKE: Looks Like Trump Has Plans To Flip The Script On Kamala’s Big Week)

A report found that illegal immigrants in 49 states are being provided voter registration forms through welfare offices and other agencies without proof of valid U.S. citizenship. This practice is being allowed through the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993, which required state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices to register voters when applicants apply for a driver’s license.

In total, 216 Republicans and five Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act, which requires proof of U.S. citizenship before being allowed to register to vote. The SAVE Act has not passed the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.

Despite it being illegal to falsely claim U.S. citizenship, non-citizens wishing to register to vote are not required to provide proof of citizenship at both DMV and welfare offices in these states.

The Biden-Harris administration has allowed millions of illegal immigrants entry into the U.S. and given them access to Medicare and Social Security funding. Heritage Action executive vice president Ryan Walker told the NY Post the current system makes it too easy for illegal immigrants to register to vote.

“It is undeniable that the current structure makes it possible for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote — and the American people have no way of knowing how widespread the problem may be,” Heritage Action executive vice president Ryan Walker told the NY Post.

The November election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is a close race. Ensuring that every vote counted was made by a legal U.S. citizen is extremely important.