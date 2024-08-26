Fight Erupts Between 49ers, Raiders Fans That Leaves One Bloodied After Being Beaten And Pinned Down By Chair

The National Football League is back, baby!

When it came to the recent NFL preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, there was plenty of content in terms of entertainment. The teams ended up tying, 24-24, and the only reason that happened was because of a 43-yard field goal from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. (Which was insane in itself)

Emotions were running high as a result, so much so that it spread off the field as fans got into a bloody brawl. (RELATED: Saints’ Samson Nacua Nearly Pulls Off What Would Have Been The Most Incredible Play Of The NFL Preseason)

Despite it being preseason, NFL fans get passionate enough where they want to win, especially when it comes to rival fans such as the 49ers and Raiders bases.

In a video that was posted online by Grind Face TV, multiple San Francisco fans were seen jumping an individual who was in an area that was surrounded by Las Vegas fans. And as things developed from there, all hell ended up breaking loose, with one man getting bloodied. And as you see, that same person was beaten and pinned down by a chair.

Crazy stuff.

WATCH:

And this is how you know football season is here! Like clockwork, the idiots get back to scrappin’!

But honestly, it’s fine with me. I look forward to my Sundays in front of my television watching “NFL Sunday Ticket” while dominating the fantasy football landscape with my Miami Sharks.

Oh yeah … it’s go-time, baby.