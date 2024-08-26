Scientists Stumble Upon 7,000-Year-Old Preserved Landscape Beneath Adriatic Sea

Researchers uncovered a preserved ancient landscape beneath the Adriatic Sea near the submerged city of Soline, dating back 7,000 years, Daily Mail reported.

Archaeologists discovered remnants of Soline, a city built by the ancient Hvar culture on an artificial landmass, submerged off the coast of present-day Croatia. The city, crafted around 12,000 BC and later engulfed by rising sea levels following the last Ice Age, includes a network of rivers and estuaries, according to the Daily Mail. This discovery is part of a well-preserved underwater landscape.

Scientists make ‘astonishing’ discovery while studying 7,000-year-old underwater city https://t.co/SwWfZkEhCT pic.twitter.com/MqbjHN422w — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 26, 2024

Geo-archaeologist Dr. Simon Fitch led the team and they utilized cutting-edge underwater 3D seismic sensors to map this forgotten world. The initial findings reveal a vibrant, dynamic environment, likely bustling with ancient human activity, now hidden beneath the seafloor.

“That’s amazing, because it suggests it is more likely that people lived there,” Fitch said, the outlet reported. This discovery not only sheds light on the advanced nature of the Hvar culture but also provides insights into the geographical and ecological conditions of the Adriatic region thousands of years ago. This submerged landscape was protected from harsher oceanic elements by the nearby Dalmatian islands, Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Lost Islands Discovered On Underwater Mountain ‘Could Be Origin Of Atlantis Legend’)

“It’s a more diverse landscape and it’s better preserved than we expected. The results provided way more detail than we were expecting,” Fitch explained. “There are beautifully preserved rivers and estuaries buried beneath what is now the seafloor.”

With plans to further explore and map the underwater sites in the later part of 2024, researchers are optimistic about uncovering more artifacts and settlements that can offer insights into the lives of the Hvar people and their responses to ancient climate changes, according to Daily Mail.