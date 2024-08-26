We Bet You Can’t Get Through The Trailer For ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Without Bawling

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the trailer Monday for “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” and it’ll probably make you reconsider all of your life choices.

All of us know Christopher Reeve as the real Superman. Sure, he may technically have played the character on screen but to those of us who watched him in the four franchise movies, Reeve was Superman. That was until 1995, when a near-fatal horse-riding incident left Reeve paralyzed from the neck down.

“I ruined my life and everybody else’s,” Reeve says in the trailer, which is enough to rip your soul out. He didn’t ruin his life; a freak accident happened to him that changed his life forever. I’d bet everything I own that no one in his family believes their lives were ruined because of this devastating incident.

The documentary chronicles Reeves’ meteoric rise in entertainment through to that devastating day, and the nine years following. It turns out Reeve didn’t want to live after becoming a quadriplegic, but thanks to the unconditional love of his wife and his close friendship with folks like Robin Williams, he found his way through. (RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Drops New Trailer, And It’ll Make Your Heart Beat Out Of Your Chest)

Reeve died at age 52 from heart failure but his legacy still very much lives on. “People are literally walking because of him,” the trailer teases of Reeve’s contribution to scientific research and support of the disabled after his accident.

The movie drops in theaters on September 21 but I really hope it’ll be made available via streaming sooner rather than later. I feel like America needs a heavy dose of what Reeve still has to offer.