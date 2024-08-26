TLC Concert Canceled Just Before Kicking Off

TLC canceled Friday’s concert in Syracuse just 30 minutes before it was set to begin, after one of their members suffered a medical emergency.

The hit 90s group issued a statement to their Instagram page Sunday, informing fans of the situation that unfolded. “Shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps,” they wrote. “She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation.” They explained that the famous singer initially thought she was suffering from food poisoning, but it turned out to be an abdominal blockage.

“Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances. She remains in hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow,” the band wrote to social media.

TLC went on to state that “Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters.”

They explained the sudden nature of the cancelation was beyond their control.

“The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition,” the statement read

TLC issued an apology for the inconvenience and assured their fan they were attempting to rescheduled the canceled shows.

Tionne’s current condition is unknown at this time, and it remains unclear if future concert dates will be affected by her illness. (RELATED: Lauryn Hill And The Fugees Mysteriously Cancel Tour Mere Days Before Scheduled Start)

The comments on TLC’s Instagram page were overwhelmingly supportive, as fans wished Tionne a full and speedy recovery.