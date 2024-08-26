Former Dem Rep Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Trump

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii endorsed former President Donald Trump during a Monday address to the National Guard Association in Detroit, Michigan.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Sunday that other Democrats would be endorsing Trump during an interview on “Fox News Sunday” two days after he endorsed Trump and announced he was suspending his campaign. Gabbard, who served four terms in the House of Representatives, said America’s proximity to the “brink of nuclear war” was a factor in her endorsement of the former president. (RELATED: ‘I Would Be Honored’: Trump Says He’d Welcome RFK Jr Endorsement After Dems ‘Treated Him Very Badly’)

WATCH:



“He keeps us in his heart in the decisions that he makes. We saw this through his first term in the presidency, when he not only didn’t start any new wars, he took action to deescalate and prevent wars,” Gabbard said. “He exercised the courage that we expect from our commander in chief in exhausting all measures of diplomacy, having the courage to meet with adversaries, dictators, allies and partners alike in the pursuit of peace, seeing war as a last resort. “

“The truth is, as we head towards our decision as a country in November, the same cannot be said about Kamala Harris,” Gabbard continued. “In fact, the opposite is true and we’re living through this reality today, as this administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world, and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before. This is one of the main reasons why I’m committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can once again serve us as our commander in chief. Because I am confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war.”

Gabbard, deployed to Iraq with the Hawaii National Guard, currently serves in an Army Reserve Civil Affairs unit, according to the Army Times. She ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, where she clashed with then-Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California during a primary debate.

