R&B Star Reveals Reason His Mom Made Him Pretend To Be Special Needs As A Child

R&B star Tyrese Gibson admitted to acting like he was a special needs kid so his mother could cash in on Social Security.

The famous singer and “Fast & Furious” actor spoke to King Gillie and cohost Wallo about what he did to score the additional funding for his family. He revealed his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, concocted a scheme to help cover some of the family’s ever-growing bills. “My mama made us go to the social securities building and play retarded,” Gibson said. “$780 dollars -straight up, government cheese,” he declared as laughter erupted around him.

“That was my first acting gig,” Gibson quipped, as Wallo chimed in to call Priscilla his “first director.”

“Why you laughing so goddamn hard man – my mama put me on!” he said. “I ain’t never shared this shit probably in my whole life. Hey you can’t arrest my mom ’cause she’s gone!”

When the laughter eased up, Gibson was able to dive into the details behind the story.

“I’m like fuckin’ 8 years old. She said this what we’re gonna do … she said, ‘We gotta go into this county building and if y’all end up doing this, we gonna get $760 a month and your mama can use this,’ you know,” Gibson said.

Recalling his mother's words, he said, "I'm here, we in the hood, I'm working and tryin' to keep up this for y'all."

‘”You know you got your two sisters, your brother, and so if y’all do this, then this is how much money you’re mama gonna get,'” he recalled her saying.

Gibson went on to clarify that “it was $762 a piece.”