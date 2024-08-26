Entertainment

R&B Star Reveals Reason His Mom Made Him Pretend To Be Special Needs As A Child

Apple Store Soho Presents Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson,

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
R&B star Tyrese Gibson admitted to acting like he was a special needs kid so his mother could cash in on Social Security.

The famous singer and “Fast & Furious” actor spoke to King Gillie and cohost Wallo about what he did to score the additional funding for his family. He revealed his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, concocted a scheme to help cover some of the family’s ever-growing bills. “My mama made us go to the social securities building and play retarded,” Gibson said. “$780 dollars -straight up, government cheese,” he declared as laughter erupted around him.

“That was my first acting gig,” Gibson quipped, as Wallo chimed in to call Priscilla his “first director.”

“Why you laughing so goddamn hard man – my mama put me on!” he said. “I ain’t never shared this shit probably in my whole life. Hey you can’t arrest my mom ’cause she’s gone!”

Tyrese and mom Priscilla Murray during Tyrese Gibson Watts Foundation 3rd Annual Watts Day 2003 at Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Watts, California, United States. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage) Getty Images

When the laughter eased up, Gibson was able to dive into the details behind the story.

“I’m like fuckin’ 8 years old. She said this what we’re gonna do … she said, ‘We gotta go into this county building and if y’all end up doing this, we gonna get $760 a month and your mama can use this,’ you know,” Gibson said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Tyrese Gibson attends the Trailer Launch of Universal Pictures' "Fast X" at Regal LA Live on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Recalling his mother’s words, he said, “I’m here, we in the hood, I’m working and tryin’ to keep up this for y’all.”(RELATED: Colin Farrell Starts Foundation To Help Others Struggling With Same Neurological Condition As Son)

‘”You know you got your two sisters, your brother, and so if y’all do this, then this is how much money you’re mama gonna get,'” he recalled her saying.

AUSTELL, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Tyrese Gibson performs onstage during 2023 ESSENCE Holiday Special at Riverside EpiCenter on November 08, 2023 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Gibson went on to clarify that “it was $762 a piece.”

 