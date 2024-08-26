Wild Video Shows Fishermen In Tug Of War For Fish With Shark Off The Californian Coast

A video showed the crazy moment when fishermen off the Californian coast of San Diego struggled with a shark over “a large tuna” they captured, ABC 7 News reported Saturday.

The shark was identified as a mako, which weighs several hundred pounds and is armed with dangerous teeth and jaws, the outlet reported.

The video started with at least two fishermen engaged in a struggle over the large tuna with the mako. The fishermen caught the tuna on a line and were pulling it up. The shark had the lower part of the tuna firmly in its maw and was trying to yank it back into the ocean. The fishermen reacted to the tug of war in astonishment.

“Woah,” one fisherman said.

“Oh my god,” another said.

“Someone get it on video,” shouted a third fisherman.

“I got it. I got it on video,” said the man behind the camera.

“Get some,” the man told the shark.

The contest of strength between the fishermen and the shark ended when the predator let go of the tuna and disappeared into the ocean. The fishermen shouted in exultation at this development. (RELATED: One Shark Reportedly Attacks Four Different People And Bites Chunk Of Woman’s Calf Off. Video Shows Bloody Aftermath)

The mako shark is capable of achieving speeds of 45 miles per hour and can leap out of the water at great heights when hunting, according to Oceana, a conservation agency. “They are known to primarily eat bony fishes (including relatively large tunas) and squids but also eat other sharks, small marine mammals, sea turtles, and even dead organic matter,” the agency noted.

Sharks are also capable of inflicting serious injury to humans. Tamayo Perry, the 49-year-old actor known for his role in the film franchise “The Pirates of the Caribbean,” was killed by a shark in Honolulu, Hawaii back in June. A shark ate a man swimming in Egypt’s Red Sea alive in 2023, according to reports and video footage.