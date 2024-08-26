Video Shows Six Flags Goers Suspended Mid-Air By Nature

Amusement park goers on the Supergirl Sky Flight at Six Flags Mexico were reportedly left suspended in the air Aug. 18 during a storm.

The Supergirl Sky Flight riders were left around 250 feet in the air for around 10 minutes, ABC 7 reported.

Footage of the incident showed passengers left suspended on the ride as gusts of rain pelted them. (RELATED: Rollercoaster Strikes Man After He Steps Into Restricted Area, Police Say: REPORT)

A group of riders at Six Flags Mexico experienced some terrifying moments after they became stuck nearly 250 feet above the ground during a storm. pic.twitter.com/AhgSTrqBD8 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 26, 2024

“We went up Supergirl, and as it was underway, it started to rain and quickly got worse,” passenger Omar Hernández Medrano said, FOX Weather reported. “As we were high up, with the rain and the ride in motion, it stopped, and we were stuck at the top for 10 minutes in heavy rain.”

The attraction typically takes passengers to around 243 feet in the air at nearly 40 miles per hour, Six Flags Mexico’s website says in Spanish. The ride “offers guests breathtaking panoramic views as they spin around the park and city below them for nearly 2 minutes.”

The theme park blamed the suspension in operations on the storm and noted that other rides were similarly disrupted, ABC 7 News reported. No one was injured from the incident and people were eventually evacuated, the outlet noted. “Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation process, creating some uncomfortable moments for our visitors,” Six Flags Mexico said in a statement obtained by FOX Weather.