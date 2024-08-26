‘White Fragility’ Author Robin DiAngelo Allegedly Plagiarized Minority Scholars In Doctoral Thesis

Robin DiAngelo is facing allegations of plagiarism, according to a recent complaint filed with the University of Washington, Free Beacon reported.

The complaint accuses the author of the book “White Fragility” of failing to properly cite or attribute sources, including the work of several minority scholars, in her doctoral thesis titled “Whiteness in Racial Dialogue: A Discourse Analysis,” according to Free Beacon. The 2004 dissertation allegedly includes uncredited material from Northeastern University’s Thomas Nakayama and his coauthor Robert Krizek, as well as material from Stacey Lee, an Asian-American professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

New Complaint Alleges White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars The evidence is substantial.https://t.co/M4UTTamzNO pic.twitter.com/qZQnR5VwKY — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 26, 2024

Lee’s work summarized third-party research which DiAngelo reportedly presented as her own analysis, thus misleading readers. Peter Wood, president of the National Association of Scholars, has likened some of DiAngelo’s academic practices in her dissertation to forgery.

“It is never appropriate to use the secondary source without acknowledging it, and even worse to present it as one’s own words,” Wood said, Free Beacon reported. “That’s plagiarism.”

In a previous statement framed around accountability on her website, DiAngelo advises her fellow white people on the importance of acknowledging the influence of Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color (BIPOC) individuals on their thoughts.

“Always cite and give credit to the work of BIPOC people who have informed your thinking,” she wrote. (RELATED: Harvard’s President Rocked With A Fresh Slew Of Plagiarism Allegations)

Poetry: Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars, Complaint Alleges pic.twitter.com/IJaoxxDjvv — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) August 26, 2024

The University of Washington has yet to respond to the allegations of plagiarism and DiAngelo has not made a public comment regarding the matter. The Daily Caller has reached out to DiAngelo for comments but has yet to receive a response.