WWE Legend Sid Vicious Dies At 63 After Battling Cancer

Sid Eudy, best known as Sid Vicious, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer.

Sid, who rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s as a main event-level wrestler under the names Sid Justice, Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, died after battling cancer as announced by his son. His son posted on social media Monday to announce the death of the WWE legend.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Gunnar Eudy wrote on Facebook. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Born Sidney Raymond Eudy on Dec. 6, 1960, Sid made his wrestling debut in 1987 and quickly rose to fame in World Championship Wrestling before moving to the WWE in 1991 under the ring name Sid Justice. His career was marked by a famous feud with Hulk Hogan and multiple championship wins in both the WWE and WCW, Deadline reported. (RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer Sika Anoai Dead At 79

Sid is best remembered for an incident during a 2001 pay-per-view event where he suffered a severe leg injury after jumping off a turnbuckle. The injury, which was broadcast live, effectively ended his wrestling career, according to Deadline. Details regarding a memorial service for Sid Vicious will be announced at a later date.