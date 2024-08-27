CNN Analyst Says Harris’ ‘Worst’ Interview Moments Giving Campaign Pause About Having Sit Down With Press

CNN analyst Alex Thompson suggested Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign’s pause for sit-down interviews could be due to her “worst moments” being captured on camera.

Questions about whether Harris will participate in any in-depth interviews have arisen as her only unscripted schedule event is her upcoming debate against former President Donald Trump on Sept. 10. Appearing on “CNN News Central,” Thompson stated while he believes Harris should face questions during an interview, her campaign might view avoiding the press as “politically smart.”

“These are the internal debates and conversations going on — is it going to be live? How long is it? Is it on TV [or] is it print? Is it with someone that is a little bit softer, a little bit friendlier, and ideologically aligned person?” Thompson asked. “And if she does something that‘s more partisan or more liberal leaning, does the press give her credit for doing that interview?”

“Now, Jamal is right and that there‘s two different things going on. There‘s basically should she answer questions and I think as a reporter I would be biased and say yes she should. But is it the politically smart thing to do? That‘s the debate also going on within Democratic Party circles,” Thompson continued.

Thompson continued stating Harris’ “worst moments” on camera resulted from getting flustered and answering in a roundabout way. The political analyst added Democrats might be considering allowing Harris to “just do a few interviews” before voters head to the polls. (RELATED: ‘Hasn’t Been A Long Time’: Dem Rep Says Media Over-Exaggerates ‘Importance’ Of Harris Doing An In-Depth Interview)

Over the last few years Harris has received major push back on her numerous word salads during public events and interviews. However, online supporters of Harris have turned some of her notable lines, such as falling out of a coconut tree and being “unburdened by what has been,” into viral memes

“The fact is that some of her worst moments as vice president were when she did interviews on camera. That she got a little flustered, she sorta of did these roundabouts in answers about immigration or about COVID-19,” Thompson said. “So that‘s the other thing that Democrats are thinking. Can you basically only do a few interviews? Is it strategically sound to just do a few interviews before then and November.”

Since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in late July, Harris has yet to release an official policy platform on her campaign website or sit down with the press. The vice president has also received major backlash over flip-flopping on left-wing policies she once campaigned on during her 2020 run for president.

In a Sunday interview on ABC News, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called out the vice president for not personally denouncing her previous far-left views, stating that the only pushback against these policies has come from her aides.

