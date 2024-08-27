Deep State’s Favorite Lackey Hints At New Narrative To Shut Down Free Speech

You support free speech? Ok, Groomer.

Yes, that’s really what Alexander Vindman tried to argue on X over the weekend.

The @TheDemocrats are the party of law and order. The Dems are tough on crime. Swathes of the Republican Party defend groomers. Just look at all the MAGA weirdos flocking to defend criminal activity under the guise of defending free speech, like in the case of the arrest of… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) August 25, 2024

Vindman has been the Deep State’s favorite dancing monkey since he came out for the first Donald Trump impeachment hoax. Since then, the supposed national security expert has made no secret of his partisan leanings. Forget about the perverts in his party teaching young children about gay sex; he wants you to know that Republicans are the real groomers.

“Swathes of the Republican Party defend groomers,” he wrote on X Sunday night. “Just look at all the MAGA weirdos flocking to defend criminal activity under the guise of defending free speech, like in the case of the arrest of Telegram’s founder,” he continued.

He’s talking about Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram who was arrested in France over the weekend on a host of serious offenses from drug trafficking to yes, child porn, allegedly being spread on the app. Of course, Durov’s real crime is not cracking down on free speech the way the liberal establishment wants him to.

Vindman’s particularly nasty line of attack gives a real time glimpse into a new narrative taking shape. Yes, if you support free speech online like Durov, then you must be in favor of child porn.

They called you a fascist and Nazi for supporting free speech. During COVID, they said you were killing people. Get ready: now, they’re going to call you a pedophile.

Read Gage Klipper’s take on Vindman’s warning to Elon Musk:

Of course, Vindman is just the id of the liberal establishment. He’s saying the quiet part out loud.

As Vinman notes in another tweet, France is ostensibly going after Durov for “all manner of criminal activity, including child porn” allegedly on the platform. But it’s obviously just a pretext. Durov refused to bow to Vladimir Putin and censor speech on his platform in Russia. He fled to the West thinking it’d be safe. But now the supposedly liberal West is doing what even Putin wouldn’t: they arrested him because he won’t silence dissenting voices.

So while Vindman himself is a two-bit toady, he’s right in the long-run. Durov’s Telegram is mostly a threat to the Russia-Ukraine narrative. While Western elites love waging a good foreign proxy war, this won’t ultimately hurt their bottom line. Musk’s Twitter, on the other hand, has the power to shape the narrative back in the West.

Twitter is an existential threat to the regime’s power across the West. And you can be they’re not finished with Elon Musk just yet.

