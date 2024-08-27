Boy Accidentally Shatters 3,500-Year-Old Artifact In Israel

A young boy accidentally smashed an ancient pitcher dating back to the Middle/Late Bronze Age at the University of Haifa’s Hecht Museum in Israel, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The child, who was around four or five years old, shattered the jug during an incident while visiting the facility, the museum wrote. The museum confirmed that it was not an intentional act and said it would not pursue the matter criminally. (RELATED: American Tourist Arrested In Israel For Allegedly Smashing Ancient Sculptures)

“There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police,” museum representative Lihi Laszlo told BBC News. This statement is also in the museum’s post.

The museum explained that the artifact, which was displayed at the entrance, is believed to be up to 3,500 years old, predating the reigns of Kings David and Solomon.

It is believed that the vessel was used for storing and transporting primarily wine and olive oil, according to the statement. The artifact “is typical of the Canaan region” during that time. Archaeologists have discovered jugs such as this one in excavations, but the majority were damaged. The pitcher in question had been fully intact before the accident.

The Hecht Museum, founded by Dr. Reuven Hecht, prides itself on making archaeological items accessible to the public by displaying them without barriers such as glass walls, the statement said. It acknowledged the risks involved with this approach but reaffirmed its commitment to the tradition despite the mishap.

Roy Shapir, a specialist from the University of Haifa’s School of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures, has already begun the process of restoring the jug, according to the statement. “In a short time, the pitcher will return to its place,” the museum said in the statement, noting that photographic imagery will be used in the process.