Cleveland Browns Are Looking To Potentially Trade Jameis Winston: REPORT

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JUNE 19: Jameis Winston participates during the Barnstorm Birmingham Celebrity Softball Game between the Say Heys and the Hammers at Rickwood Field on June 19, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Woah … what do we have going on in Cleveland?

Doing their final preparations for the 2024 regular season, the Cleveland Browns are making some big-time decisions when it comes to their quarterback game, according to a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Suffer Blow As Nick Chubb Will Miss First 4 Games Of Season After Being Placed On PUP: REPORT)

Cabot reports that Deshaun Watson will be the starting QB for the Browns, and on top of that, the franchise has told Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he will be featured on their 53-man roster. But here’s where things get interesting: As a result of their quarterback moves, the team is looking to potentially trade not just Tyler Huntley, but surprisingly the high-profile Jameis Winston as well. According to Cabot, the Browns will be taking calls on the matter.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2023, Thompson-Robinson started in three games when Watson wasn’t  a part of the team’s lineup. When Joe Flacco was given the promotion to starting QB, Thompson-Robinson was placed on the bench, and then afterwards, suffered a season-ending injury when he hurt his hip.

Trading Jameis would be a horrible idea for the Browns … I mean, come on, you gotta at least keep him around for the vibes.

Come on, Cleveland! Make the right decision here! It’s Famous Jameis!