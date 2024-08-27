Cleveland Browns Are Looking To Potentially Trade Jameis Winston: REPORT

Woah … what do we have going on in Cleveland?

Doing their final preparations for the 2024 regular season, the Cleveland Browns are making some big-time decisions when it comes to their quarterback game, according to a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Suffer Blow As Nick Chubb Will Miss First 4 Games Of Season After Being Placed On PUP: REPORT)

Cabot reports that Deshaun Watson will be the starting QB for the Browns, and on top of that, the franchise has told Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he will be featured on their 53-man roster. But here’s where things get interesting: As a result of their quarterback moves, the team is looking to potentially trade not just Tyler Huntley, but surprisingly the high-profile Jameis Winston as well. According to Cabot, the Browns will be taking calls on the matter.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2023, Thompson-Robinson started in three games when Watson wasn’t a part of the team’s lineup. When Joe Flacco was given the promotion to starting QB, Thompson-Robinson was placed on the bench, and then afterwards, suffered a season-ending injury when he hurt his hip.

With #Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson being informed today that he’s made the 53, source tells me, the #Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, and could trade one of them: https://t.co/7N5lO5tTQ7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 27, 2024

Trading Jameis would be a horrible idea for the Browns … I mean, come on, you gotta at least keep him around for the vibes.

another golden @Jaboowins pre-game speech that we’ll remember for a long time 😄 https://t.co/VUaCqvGbAw pic.twitter.com/emK3ULaIBx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 25, 2024

Your weekly Jameis Winston pregame speech 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZAWggipRtY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 17, 2024

Come on, Cleveland! Make the right decision here! It’s Famous Jameis!