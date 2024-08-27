‘You Can Make Fun Of Them’: CNN Panelist Identifies Voting Bloc He Says Will Win Trump The White House

CNN panelist Scott Jennings identified Monday evening that attracting voters from “the Joe Rogan audience” will win 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a second term come November.

Jennings told his fellow CNN panelists on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” that if Trump successfully convinces working-class males who often listen to podcaster Joe Rogan to vote for him, the former president will win back the White House.

“Well. they have built a campaign of people who deeply, deeply, deeply distrust institutions, government, and sort of the Washington elites. That is the ethos of this campaign. RFK fits into that. Tulsi Gabbard fits into that. I’m not sure how much endorsements matter,” Jennings said.

Former 2024 Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump on Aug. 23. The duo made a joint appearance at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and Kennedy has since revealed he will “actively” campaign with Trump. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Announces He Will ‘Actively’ Campaign With Donald Trump, Says Other Democrats Will Join The Team)

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii endorsed Trump during a Monday address to the National Guard Association in Detroit, Michigan, where she joined the GOP nominee on stage and made remarks.

“I will say this,” Jennings continued. “Because his name is Kennedy, he will draw a crowd. You gotta remember Trump’s—”

“That’s the problem,” former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens interjected. “And then he’s gonna speak.”

“Depends on the crowd, doesn’t it? His ticket to victory are these low propensity male, working-class male voters — the Joe Rogan audience. And, you know, sneer at them at your own peril because if they get excited about RFK or if they think it’s, you know, he says, ‘Trump’s okay, we’re gonna turn out and vote,’ that’s how Trump changes the composition of the electorate through that kind of voter. So, you know, you can make fun of them,” Jennings said.

Rogan has an affinity for Kennedy, who he said he is “a fan” of in early August. However, the podcaster later clarified that his glowing remarks about Kennedy were not an endorsement.