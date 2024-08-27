‘He’s A Dying Breed’: Deion Sanders Rips Paul Finebaum To Shreds In The Most Witty Fashion Ever After Latest Criticism

Coach Prime got him good here.

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football program, is firing back after being caught up in a whirlwind for banning reporters from asking questions at his press conferences. Recently, both Sanders and the Buffs athletic department took away privileges that were being held by Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler. The writer is being accused of hitting out at Deion on a personal level.

In response to Prime‘s move, Paul Finebaum of ESPN absolutely cooked Sanders, but Deion made it very clear in an interview with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III that he’s not going down without a fight. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Shows That He’s Still One Hell Of A Guy Despite All Of The Recent Heat)

Coach Prime shot back at Finebaum for his comments, and said that the college football icon is just making an attempt to keep his relevance by using Colorado’s ongoing drama.

“How can we be irrelevant and you’re talking about me? Every time I turn around, somebody’s sending me a quote that you’re talking about me,” stated Sanders to RGIII.

And I can’t help but to point out how witty Deion was throughout this whole thing, staying cool, calm and collected in the process — epic Prime stuff right there.

WATCH:

Deion Sanders on Paul Finebaum’s constant attacks and calling his program irrelevant: Coach Prime- “How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me?” Grete- He’s a fan. Coach Prime- “The fan only blows when you hot. So we must be hot” 🔥🔥🔥@OuttaPocketRG3 @GGriffinIII pic.twitter.com/YlUUy71zHO — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 28, 2024

The ball is in your court, Paul … give us a show!