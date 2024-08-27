Dems Launch Ad Campaign Targeting Latinos In Battleground States

Democratic PACs poured $5 million to launch a bilingual ad campaign targeted towards Latino voters in battleground states, Politico reported.

Priorities USA Action and the Somos Votantes PAC spearheaded the campaign, called The Margins Project, in an effort to get Latino voters to turn out and support Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to Politico. The ad campaign will highlight Harris’ policy record regarding the economy, immigration and abortion, and is set to run across various platforms with a larger investment in YouTube. (RELATED: Harris Leads Trump In Key Swing State Demographic, But Huge Number Of Voters Are Still Up For Grabs: POLL)

“Born in a golden cradle, Trump always had everything,” the ad said in Spanish. “Don’t relate? Kamala was born to an immigrant mother who taught her how to work hard and to always fight for working people. And that’s what she did.”

Since Harris and Walz have taken the reins of the party ticket, Latino Democrats have also become more enthusiastic to vote, nearly tying with Latino Republicans, according to an Axios Vibes/Harris poll from August. (RELATED: ‘Wide-Open Race’: Democrats Are Narrowing In On This Key Demographic, Poll Shows)

Trump is currently ahead of Harris in five of the seven swing states across all voters, although his lead has shrunk since Biden dropped out of the race in July, according to RealClear Polling averages.

In the Sun Belt, Trump is ahead in Arizona by 0.2 points and in Nevada by 1.4 points, according to RealClear Polling. Right before Biden withdrew, Trump was leading in Arizona and Nevada by 5.8 points and 5.6 points, respectively.

In the Rust Belt, Harris is leading Trump in Wisconsin by one point and in Michigan by two points, while the Republican nominee has held on to a 0.2 point lead in Pennsylvania, according to RealClearPolling. Up until Harris hopped in the race, Trump was leading Biden across Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania by 2.9, 2.1 and 4.5 points, respectively. (RELATED: Trump Hammered Voters’ Key Concerns In RNC Speech, Harris Hardly Mentioned Them)

Harris is trailing Trump in Georgia and North Carolina, with the former president ahead by 1.0 and 0.9 points respectively, according to RealClearPolling. Before Biden’s departure from the race, Trump led by 3.8 points in Georgia and by 5.4 points in North Carolina.

“People are not certain,” Kathy Whitlock, vice president of strategy & insights at TelevisaUnivision, told Politico. “They don’t have enough information. They know Donald Trump from years ago, but they want to know Donald Trump now. Kamala Harris, they don’t know that much about, but they want to hear about Kamala Harris now … She’s really unknown, so they’re excited because of the change, but they need to be convinced.”

The Harris and Trump campaigns, as well as the Priorities USA Action and the Somos Votantes PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

