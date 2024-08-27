‘I Check Every Day’: Fox News Host Reminds Dem Guest That Harris Still Hasn’t Listed Policies On Her Website

Fox News host Sandra Smith on Tuesday pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris still has not posted policy positions on her presidential campaign website.

Harris accepted the Democratic nomination to replace President Joe Biden Thursday, a little more than a month after Biden announced he was ending his reelection bid, but has not posted policy positions on her site, nor has she given an interview or press conference since replacing Biden. Smith reminded liberal talk-show host and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall that Harris’ only policy speech was one where she introduced price controls as a way to address inflation. (RELATED: ‘Most Terrifying Proposal I’ve Ever Seen’: Former Trump Economic Advisor Reacts To Kamala Harris ‘Price Gouging’ Plan)

“Leslie, how about just some policy positions?” Smith asked Marshall. “I mean, I check every day, go to Kamala Harris.com. I’d really like to know specifics on the economy, for example. She delivered a speech that got major backlash from both sides of the aisle when she suggested price controls. Why not list your policy details on your website and then give an interview later if she wants?”

Harris proposed allowing the Federal Trade Commission to impose “harsh penalties” for “price gouging” by grocery stores during a August 16 economic policy speech in North Carolina that drew criticism from The Washington Post’s editorial board and columnist Catherine Rampell.

Aides in the Harris campaign have told reporters that the vice president has changed her mind about multiple policy stances she held during her 2020 presidential campaign, including gun control, a single-payer health-care system, fracking and most recently, former President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall.

“Honestly, there are more people turning out for these rallies when you look at the numbers,” Marshall responded. “And when I speak of numbers, when you look at the increase not just on the national level but swing states among certain demographics, whether they be Latinos, women, African-Americans, the list goes on. I’m not saying the website isn’t important but I don’t see it on top of the food chain.”

“She can’t just run out the clock,” Republican guest Alex Vogel said. “The American people demand to know, as the Washington Post even said, ‘Democracy dies in darkness.’ If you aren’t talking about what you believe, that’s the definition.”

