‘Dreams Are Being Crushed’: Gen Z Voter Explains How Biden-Harris Admin Policies Have Caused Young Men To Back Trump

Twenty-two-year-old Gen Z voter Jahmiel Jackson explained Tuesday on Fox News that due to Biden-Harris policies affecting issues like wages and housing, young male voters are shifting toward supporting former President Donald Trump for the November election.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows men aged 18 to 29 strongly favor Trump over both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. On “The Story With Martha MacCallum,” Jackson, who is a Trump supporter, stated Biden had “crushed one of his biggest dreams” with the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and noted how his friends now struggle to find jobs, earn more money and afford a family and a home.

“My reaction is — well first, when I think about that, I think of when President Biden was first in office when there was a honeymoon period until he tried to pull out of Afghanistan. That’s when he crushed one of my biggest dreams, which was serving in the military right after I graduated college,” Jackson said.

“So then I look at a lot of the friends that I have who are males around my age — they want to have homes, they want to start families, they want to make a lot of money,” Jackson continued. “We all have these individual dreams, and then we start to see that it’s becoming less and less possible. I have guy friends who have finance degrees who are now baristas because they can’t find a job.”

Jackson continued, stating that compared to Trump’s administration, Biden and Harris’ policies have “crushed or hindered” the dreams of many young male voters. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden-Harris Admin Rapidly ‘Trump-Proofing’ DOJ As Election Looms)

WATCH:

“So I think in the Biden demonstration a lot of our dreams are being crushed or hindered. But when we see Trump, we saw everything that happened in 2019 — when Kamala Harris even said that prices are cheaper, buying a home was cheaper, maintaining family order and safety was a lot [more] manageable. So I think that’s what men my age are relating to,” Jackson said.

Since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, New York Times/Siena College polling data shows a jump in young male support for Trump compared to when President Joe Biden was the nominee. In a recent poll of six swing states, young males favor Trump over Harris by 13 points, compared to an 11-point average when Biden was the nominee.

Despite not yet releasing an official policy platform on her website, Harris faced major pushback from pundits on both sides of the aisle after unveiling her economic plans in mid-August. While Harris focused on “corporate price gouging” to lower grocery store prices, many experts warned that the action on pricing could drive costs even higher and create black markets.

