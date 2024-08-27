House GOP’s ‘Big Win’ Show They’re Playing The Wrong Game

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee declared a “big win” after Mark Zuckerberg admitted to censorship and other election shenanigans in an open letter Monday.

But a simple admission of guilt is no victory. That Republicans think it is shows they don’t even understand what game they’re playing, let alone the stakes.

In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg addressed a laundry list of conservative grievances.

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

On COVID censorship, he admitted the Biden administration “pressured” Facebook to “censor” even “humor and satire” that cut against The Science™. He added he now believes the “government pressure was wrong” and wishes he was more “outspoken” about it at the time.

He also admitted Facebook shouldn’t have “demoted” the Hunter Biden laptop story, and assured Republicans that “we’ve changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

This is simply an admission of guilt that has already been known for years. A “win” for Republicans would mean doing something about it.

Will anyone go to jail for this? Impeached? Fined or fired? Of course not.

If anything this is a “win” for Democrats and their Big Tech allies. They admit to rigging the 2020 election and walking away scot-free.

The purpose of this letter was to cozy up to Republicans in case Donald Trump wins in November. Zuckerberg knows “there’s a lot of talk right now around how the U.S. government interacts with companies like Meta,” and he wants to be sure he remains on the right side of federal regulators. It’s a transparent political play.

Fortunately for him, House Republicans appear stupid enough to fall for it.