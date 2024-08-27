Israeli Forces Rescue Hostage In Gaza

Israeli special forces rescued a hostage from a tunnel in Gaza Tuesday.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks and spent more than ten months in captivity, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described the tunnel rescue operation as “brave and complex,” though officials were unable to release further details of the raid.

“Today, the IDF and ISA rescued the hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, aged 52, from Rahat, who was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization into Gaza on October 7,” the IDF wrote in a statement on social media. “He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them. Israeli security forces will continue to operate with all means to bring home the hostages.”

The raid was the fourth successful rescue operation led by Israeli forces since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, when Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped over 250 men, women and children, according to The Times of Israel. However, it was the first rescue to occur in a tunnel.

Alkadi was found alone and it remains unclear whether he escaped from his Hamas captors or if they fled, The Times of Israel reported. He has two wives and 11 children, and was working as a guard at a factory in Southern Israel when he was abducted.

“The whole nation of Israel is excited by [your] return,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him, according to The Times of Israel.

