Kelce Bros Sign Reported Nine-Figure Deal For ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Welp, as of Tuesday morning, the Kelce brothers have reportedly done it: signed a $100,000,000 deal for a freaking podcast.

When we reported back in July that the two NFL stars, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, were asking for $100 million for their “New Heights” podcast, we thought they’d lost their darn minds. Apparently someone over at Wondery is a serious Taylor Swift fan (Travis Kelce’s girlfriend) and gave these two lads what they were asking for, Deadline reported.

The multi-year agreement reportedly gives Wondery all global distribution rights to the show, including all audio and video episodes, as well as the back catalog … which explains why they just got $100 million. These boys just signed their lives away. Did Taytay teach them nothing about the importance of owning your own material?

As of time-of-writing, “New Heights” doesn’t rank in the Top 5 podcasts on Spotify. Those places are taken by Theo Von, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, something called the “LOL Podcast” and everyone’s favorite gossip pod “Call Her Daddy.” (RELATED: Travis Kelce Apparently Spent $8 Million To Date Taylor Swift So Far)

Apparently the brothers use their show to talk about sports, their personal lives and pop culture. And so long as one of these boys is dating Taylor Swift, they’ll have plenty of people wanting to give them attention.

Along with the podcast, Travis Kelce will appear is the disgusting-looking Ryan Murphy show “Grotesquerie.” He’ll also host “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity” (if the answer is “no” then you need to read more), and is apparently producing a documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat, according to Deadline.

Oh, and he’s expected to go back to the Kansas City Chiefs for the new season.