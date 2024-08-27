Pentagon Appoints New UFO Director. Here’s What We Know

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced Monday the appointment of Dr. Jon T. Kosloski as director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), better known as the Pentagon’s UFO office.

Kosloski is leaving his position at the National Security Agency (NSA) to join the team at AARO in “investigating” (allegedly) UFOs and other paranormal phenomena, according to a press release from the DOD. Kosloski’s background covers the fields of quantum optics and crypto-mathematics, as well as “mission-oriented research and analysis.”

The purpose of his role is to coordinate with other areas of the Intelligence Community in regards to minimizing “technical and intelligence surprise” from unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), which is basically what the Deep State calls UFOs these days.

“Jon possesses the unique set of scientific and technical skills, policy knowledge, and proven leadership experience required to enhance AARO’s efforts to research and explain unidentified anomalous phenomena to the Department, Congress, and the American people,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in the press release. (RELATED: Pentagon AARO Director Releases Bizarre UFO Footage)

Kosloski takes over the role from Sean Kilpatrick, who revealed little of substance throughout his time in the position. He claimed his team went back through “archives” until 1945, waived all non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) signed by individuals with classified information, and says they found nothing to substantiate the existences of extraterrestrials on Earth.



Kilpatrick did say that some of the whistleblowers did see something classified, but not UFOs. He also claimed these individuals were far more likely to talk to the public than anyone in a position of governmental authority, which he saw as a “red flag.” But let’s be honest, if you saw something you knew you probably shouldn’t have seen, would you talk to the Men in Black about it? (RELATED: Pentagon Officials Suggest Aliens Could Send Probes To Earth)

Perhaps Kosloski will have more success in building public trust throughout his time at AARO. He’ll also be digging into the historical record on UFOs and hopes to declassify as much data as possible. And, for some weird reason, I’m kinda here for it. I really want Kosloski to succeed.

The DOD did not immediately return calls for comment from the Daily Caller.