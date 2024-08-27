Editorial

‘He’s Gotta Call Me GOAT’: LeBron James Lays Down One Simple Rule To His Son For When They Play Together On Lakers

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States' victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Straight comedy!

As we all know, superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny are teaming up this season on the Los Angeles Lakers in what’s a truly unique situation. (RELATED: Phoenix Suns Drop Epic Behind-The-Scenes Look That Every Team In The NBA Needs To Follow)

Taking to his “The Shop” podcast in an upcoming episode, LeBron was questioned about how the on-court relationship will be like between him and his son. And on top of that, he was asked about whether or not Bronny will be calling his Dad … well … “Dad” while they’re in the purple and gold.

“No, we already laid that, already laid that down,” said LeBron. “Cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again. In the car, if we ride together, at home, I can be ‘Dad.’”

WATCH:

With the NBA being serious business, and LeBron wanting to win another championship, I can’t say I blame him whatsoever for this.

And it’s like he said: How are you gonna let your son call you “Dad” when you’re running up the court in the middle of a game? Could you imagine something like that? (LMAO)

And this is exactly why you see LeBron shutting that ish down now — good move on his part.