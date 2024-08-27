‘He’s Gotta Call Me GOAT’: LeBron James Lays Down One Simple Rule To His Son For When They Play Together On Lakers

Straight comedy!

As we all know, superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny are teaming up this season on the Los Angeles Lakers in what’s a truly unique situation. (RELATED: Phoenix Suns Drop Epic Behind-The-Scenes Look That Every Team In The NBA Needs To Follow)

Taking to his “The Shop” podcast in an upcoming episode, LeBron was questioned about how the on-court relationship will be like between him and his son. And on top of that, he was asked about whether or not Bronny will be calling his Dad … well … “Dad” while they’re in the purple and gold.

“No, we already laid that, already laid that down,” said LeBron. “Cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again. In the car, if we ride together, at home, I can be ‘Dad.’”

WATCH:

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him “Dad” on the court? 👀🏀#TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel! Presented by @Nike. pic.twitter.com/96Yh3TRYmn — The Shop (@TheShopUN) August 27, 2024

With the NBA being serious business, and LeBron wanting to win another championship, I can’t say I blame him whatsoever for this.

And it’s like he said: How are you gonna let your son call you “Dad” when you’re running up the court in the middle of a game? Could you imagine something like that? (LMAO)

And this is exactly why you see LeBron shutting that ish down now — good move on his part.