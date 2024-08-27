Editorial

Forgotten ‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spin Off, ‘The Madison’

C*A*U*G*H*T Global Premiere - Arrivals

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

An almost unrecognizable Matthew Fox, former lead of iconic car-crash series “Lost,” will be getting a second chance at stardom in the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff “The Madison.”

Fox is set to lead the series alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, along with previously announced cast Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller, Deadline revealed Monday. Fox will reportedly be playing “Paul, a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” I’m guessing he may fall in love with either Pfeiffer’s character or Garrett or Chapman’s, who play her daughters in the upcoming series.

This is one of the first times most of us have seen Fox since he starred on the series “Lost.” He earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role. After appearing in the series until 2010, Fox picked up a few nominal roles until 2015, when he took a serious break from acting. (RELATED: Sources Claim Kevin Costner Is Loving That ‘Yellowstone’ Won’t Work Without ‘His Genius’ Apparently)

He returned to television in 2022 with the miniseries “Last Light,” and then again in 2023 with a show called “C*A*U*G*H*T,” neither of which seemed to do much for his career.

ROME, ITALY – MAY 18: Actor, Matthew Fox and Margherita Ronchi attend the quarter final match between Simona Halep of Romania and Caroline Garcia of France during day 6 of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on May 18, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

MADRID, MADRID – NOVEMBER 12: Actor Matthew Fox appears on Spanish TV show “El Hormiguero” at Vertice Studio on November 12, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Matthew Fox attends the global premiere of C*A*U*G*H*T at Sydney Opera House on September 27, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Being cast in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series is arguably a gift from the entertainment Gods for Fox. It seems like everyone who appears in one of his series has the option to go onto others. With a whole host of A-listers lining up to ride any Sheridan-Paramount wave, Fox may return to being a household name by the time the premiere episode drops (probably some time in 2025).

In the meantime, “Yellowstone” dropped a brief teaser Monday on social media, revealing pretty much nothing other than the fact the show is still being released Nov. 10.


It’ll be interesting to see how “Yellowstone” concludes in such a way to potentially introduce us to “The Madison.” (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Gets Official 2024 Release Date)

Will the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch burn to the ground? Will everyone end up dead and the land turn into a parking lot? It really could go in absolutely any direction. My gut tells me Sheridan is going to set it up so we have no idea how “The Madison” will intertwine with the flagship series. All we know is that it is a spinoff series (as of right now), and it’ll be set in the Madison River valley in Montana.