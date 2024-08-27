Forgotten ‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spin Off, ‘The Madison’

An almost unrecognizable Matthew Fox, former lead of iconic car-crash series “Lost,” will be getting a second chance at stardom in the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff “The Madison.”

Fox is set to lead the series alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, along with previously announced cast Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller, Deadline revealed Monday. Fox will reportedly be playing “Paul, a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” I’m guessing he may fall in love with either Pfeiffer’s character or Garrett or Chapman’s, who play her daughters in the upcoming series.

This is one of the first times most of us have seen Fox since he starred on the series “Lost.” He earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role. After appearing in the series until 2010, Fox picked up a few nominal roles until 2015, when he took a serious break from acting. (RELATED: Sources Claim Kevin Costner Is Loving That ‘Yellowstone’ Won’t Work Without ‘His Genius’ Apparently)

He returned to television in 2022 with the miniseries “Last Light,” and then again in 2023 with a show called “C*A*U*G*H*T,” neither of which seemed to do much for his career.

Being cast in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series is arguably a gift from the entertainment Gods for Fox. It seems like everyone who appears in one of his series has the option to go onto others. With a whole host of A-listers lining up to ride any Sheridan-Paramount wave, Fox may return to being a household name by the time the premiere episode drops (probably some time in 2025).

In the meantime, “Yellowstone” dropped a brief teaser Monday on social media, revealing pretty much nothing other than the fact the show is still being released Nov. 10.

Generations of blood have led to this. Don’t miss the epic return of Yellowstone Nov. 10, only on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/yif807TToj — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 26, 2024



It’ll be interesting to see how “Yellowstone” concludes in such a way to potentially introduce us to “The Madison.” (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Gets Official 2024 Release Date)

Will the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch burn to the ground? Will everyone end up dead and the land turn into a parking lot? It really could go in absolutely any direction. My gut tells me Sheridan is going to set it up so we have no idea how “The Madison” will intertwine with the flagship series. All we know is that it is a spinoff series (as of right now), and it’ll be set in the Madison River valley in Montana.