NASCAR Is Taking It International With Race Now Set In Mexico City

DES MOINES, IOWA - OCTOBER 3: A general view of NASCAR logo on a covered racecar prior to a NASCAR press conference at the Iowa State Capitol on October 3, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. NASCAR announced that the Iowa Speedway will host its first Cup Series event in 2024. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
NASCAR is going global!

Officials from the auto racing brand made a Tuesday announcement that the Cup Series will have their very-first international points event in the modern era, with a race now being scheduled in Mexico for the 2025 season. (RELATED: Hat That Scottie Scheffler Was Wearing While Getting Arrested Just Sold For A Whopping $2,375 In An Auction)

Taking place at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the race has a pinned date of June 15, a Sunday. Mexico City is the capital city of Mexico. The day before, Saturday, a NASCAR Xfinity Series companion race will kick off. The Xfinity race will be broadcasted on The CW, while the Cup Series event will be shown on Prime Video.

“This has been on our radar for a long time,” stated NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue and racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy. “We’ve been talking about the continued iteration of our schedule, right? You can go back a few years, went to new markets like Nashville and Austin, Texas. We went to the Coliseum for the Clash. … We went to our first street race in downtown Chicago, and this is going to be another first for us in a lot of ways. This is going to be certainly a monumental event for us, the first time we’re going south of the border.”

Welp, I guess we’re going to Mexico … let’s get it!