NASCAR Is Taking It International With Race Now Set In Mexico City

NASCAR is going global!

Officials from the auto racing brand made a Tuesday announcement that the Cup Series will have their very-first international points event in the modern era, with a race now being scheduled in Mexico for the 2025 season. (RELATED: Hat That Scottie Scheffler Was Wearing While Getting Arrested Just Sold For A Whopping $2,375 In An Auction)

Taking place at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the race has a pinned date of June 15, a Sunday. Mexico City is the capital city of Mexico. The day before, Saturday, a NASCAR Xfinity Series companion race will kick off. The Xfinity race will be broadcasted on The CW, while the Cup Series event will be shown on Prime Video.

“This has been on our radar for a long time,” stated NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue and racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy. “We’ve been talking about the continued iteration of our schedule, right? You can go back a few years, went to new markets like Nashville and Austin, Texas. We went to the Coliseum for the Clash. … We went to our first street race in downtown Chicago, and this is going to be another first for us in a lot of ways. This is going to be certainly a monumental event for us, the first time we’re going south of the border.”

To get where we’re going, we must go where we have never been. 🇲🇽 Voiced by Daniel Suárez. Para llegar a donde queremos estar, tendremos que ir a donde nunca hemos ido. 🇲🇽 Narrado por Daniel Suárez. pic.twitter.com/9MGfFC1yqj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2024

Our sport’s next great story will be written in Mexico City! Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez welcomes NASCAR in June 2025. ¡Nuestra próxima gran historia se escribirá en la Ciudad de México! Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez le dará la bienvenida a NASCAR en junio del 2025. pic.twitter.com/V4eSSXcHor — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2024

Welp, I guess we’re going to Mexico … let’s get it!