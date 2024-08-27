New York Giants Cut Former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson: REPORT

How the mighty have fallen … sad.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson is no longer a New York Giant, not making the team’s cut to 53 players.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Giants were releasing Robinson as they prepare their roster for the regular season. Back in May, Robinson inked a deal with New York, and in the preseason, he tallied 23 receiving yards off three catches. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Reunites With Kansas City Chiefs After Inking Deal)

In the 2023 campaign, Robinson was a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers in every single game. His decline continued, however, originally starting with the Chicago Bears in 2021. In 2019 and 2020, Robinson tallied almost 2,400 receiving yards off 200 catches, but over the last three seasons, he’s only managed to put up 1,029 receiving yards (105 catches).

It’s expected that he’ll eventually have another opportunity, but from the looks of it, the glory days are sadly gone.

The #Giants released veteran WR Allen Robinson, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

I hate it for Allen Robinson — dude used to be on top of the world; now he’s being cut before the regular season.

It’s like Twitter account @B_Willijax said:

The fall off of Allen Robinson is one that ACTUALLY needs to be studied… https://t.co/y1yKtrLfoL — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) August 27, 2024

If my Miami Dolphins didn’t already have Odell Beckham Jr., I’d say go get Robinson and see if you can get any juice out of him playing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Truly sad what’s going on with this decline.