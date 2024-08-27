‘I Didn’t Know It Was This Bad’: Jets’ Sauce Gardner Roasts His Teammate Breece Hall Over His Appearance In ‘Madden’

This is absolutely hilarious.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, a Pro Bowl cornerback for the New York Jets, recently laid down criticism of the graphics in the iconic “Madden” video game. And not just that, but he took the opportunity to roast the hell out of his teammate and running back Breece Hall whose avatar in the game is bad … really bad.

The face scan of Hall is atrocious, and Gardner couldn’t help himself but to point it out. And just wait until you see this hairline and the fact that the 23-year-old looks like he’s in his 40’s. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Are Looking To Potentially Trade Jameis Winston: REPORT)

Comparing the real Hall to the game version, Gardner went in — both on his teammate and the EA Sports developers.

“I’m cryingggggggggg, they told me that Madden needed to update your face but I didn’t know it was this bad,” said Gardner on social media.

I haven’t gotten “Madden” yet because I’ve been waiting to progress my new “College Football 25” career, but the time has come and I’ll be buying it this weekend. And you better believe the first thing I’m going to do is go look at Breece Hall’s character. And then on top of that, who else’s avatar is bad?

And now that I think about it, I actually had a recent complaint about this towards “EA Sports PGA Tour” as well … they made Nelly Korda look like somebody completely different.

Let’s get this cleaned up, EA. Because that stuff absolutely matters.