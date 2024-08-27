RFK Jr., Tucker Carlson Rip Into Biden-Harris Admin For ‘Pressuring’ Social Media To ‘Censor’ Him

Former 2024 Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ripped into the Biden-Harris administration for “pressuring” social media to “censor” him during an interview with Tucker Carlson released Monday.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted Monday in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan that senior Biden officials “repeatedly pressured” Facebook teams in 2021 to suppress COVID-19 content on its platform that otherwise would not have been restricted. He wrote that the administration “expressed a lot of frustration” with his teams when Facebook initially showed hesitation.

Kennedy blasted the Biden-Harris administration for removing his Instagram account during the pandemic under the guise of “misinformation” without pointing to a specific post.

“President Biden’s White House opened up a portal for the FBI to begin to have access to social media posts on all the different social media sites, and they the FBI, then invited in the CIA. DHS, the IRS, and PSI,” Kennedy explained. “PSI say is this new agency that is the center of the censorship industrial complex that is in charge of making sure Americans don’t hear things that their government doesn’t want them to hear? And those agencies and other agencies, including the health agencies like CDC, were given access to go into the social media sites and change posts and slow walk things and, and shadow ban pose that it was part of that effort.”

“And they removed my Instagram account. I had almost a million followers,” Kennedy told Carlson. “They say it was for misinformation, but they could not point to a single post that I ever made that was factually erroneous. And they actually, Facebook pushed back, and the email chain. You can see Facebook pushing back at the White House and saying, ‘Wait a minute. He’s not — this isn’t misinformation. This is not actually erroneous. What they’re saying is actually true.’” (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Slams ‘Global Censors,’ Says Americans Should Be Afraid After Telegram Founder’s Arrest)

Zuckerberg wrote in the letter that Facebook the Biden-Harris administration’s “pressure” toward his platform was “wrong.” The Meta CEO said his social media platforms will “not compromise its content standards” again.

“They had to invent a new word which is called malinformation, which is information that is factually true but nevertheless inconvenient for the government. And that became disinformation, misinformation and malinformation. That’s what that is. So that everybody and—”

“Isn’t that — that’s illegal!” Carlson said.

On Friday, Kennedy suspended his campaign and endorsed 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who he joined on stage at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona that evening.