ROOKE: Trump’s Latest Move To Siphon Voters From Kamala’s Largest Voting Bloc Could Be A Game Changer

Since Democrats threw President Joe Biden out the proverbial window to anoint Vice President Kamala Harris as the new nominee, female voters have flocked to her campaign. However, former President Donald Trump has a plan to bring a large portion of these voters back.

One of Trump’s greatest weaknesses is his inability to reach female voters on a large scale. While conservative women, in large part, enthusiastically support Trump, a swath of independent female voters aren’t sold on his campaign. But that should all change now that presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign in most swing states and fully endorsed Trump for president.

WATCH 🔥 RFK Jr’s EPIC entrance to President Trump’s rally in Arizona after endorsing Trump pic.twitter.com/iL4RMlKK4D — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2024

Women make up just over 51% of Americans; among those, about 18% are mothers, according to a report gathered by Vote Mama Foundation. The group found that 7.7% of women in the U.S. are mothers to children under the age of six, and 10.2% are mothers to children older than six but under 18.

There is reason to believe these women will support Trump now that Kennedy has endorsed his campaign and will be part of his administration, according to female commentator Alex Clark. (ROOKE: Red State Election Fraud Crack Down Should Wake Voters Up. It’s Likely Happening In Your State, Too)

“Can’t express to you how amped conservative female voters are after last night. They have been waiting for 20+ years to hear a presidential candidate acknowledge the health crisis stemming from our corrupt food system. Women are re-energized and ready to show out for Trump,” Clark posted on X after Kennedy’s announcement.

Can’t express to you how amped conservative female voters are after last night. They have been waiting for 20+ years to hear a presidential candidate acknowledge the health crisis stemming from our corrupt food system. Women are re-energized and ready to show out for Trump. — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) August 24, 2024

A growing concern, one that I have, too, is how we as mothers are supposed to raise healthy children when everything being sold to us, from our water supply to the food at our local grocery stores, is filled with harmful chemicals that disrupt our body’s immune system and prevent us from being healthy. Even seemingly healthy foods like milk, eggs, and meat are hardly fitting for humane consumption.

It all feels too overwhelming to even think about, much less fight against. How is a family in a Biden-Harris economy supposed to afford to buy all organic produce, raw milk, pasture-raised eggs, and grass-fed beef when they can barely pay the mortgage? Not only are we fighting against unrelenting inflation driving prices high, but the products (even if we could afford them) are still filled with chemicals forced onto farmers by the federal government.

When Bobby Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump last week, he burned his boats. There’s no turning back for him, or for American politics. Here’s his first interview since that happened. (0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump

(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest

(34:56) America’s… pic.twitter.com/AOQULEvZeX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 26, 2024

These issues and more (the U.S.’s insane childhood vaccine schedule) are the foundation on which Kennedy has built his campaign. Ipsos polling from March 2024 showed that women made up a large portion of Kennedy’s campaign support. Kennedy voters are slightly more likely to be women and identify as independents rather than Democrats or Republicans, according to the polling. (Taxpayer-Funded Group Offers $30,000 To New Homebuyers — As Long As They Aren’t US Citizens)

These suburban women are looking for someone to come in and help clean up our environment and make it easier to raise a healthy family. It would be a mistake for Democrats to laugh this off as if their obsession with anti-family policies like abortion are the only things women care about.

You actually can’t make this up. In response to the claim that 50% of the @US_FDA’s budget comes from pharma (a terrible incentive…), the agency released an official statement saying it is only 47%… An executive order should be signed tomorrow making this 0. https://t.co/1UaePHO64F pic.twitter.com/QWgVURpq6r — Calley Means (@calleymeans) August 25, 2024

Trump’s move to include Kennedy in this fight will not only change the game for his election but should hopefully mark a shift in the American food industry. Kennedy wants to end the revolving door from federal regulators, like the FDA, CDC, and OSHA, into Big Pharma, Big Ag, and Big Food. This would be music to the ears of desperate American mothers.

It’s clear that Trump is gunning for the women’s vote, and Kennedy could help him finally break into their voting bloc.