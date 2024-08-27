Satanic Temple Vows To ‘Raise Hell’ Over Red State Law Allowing Chaplains In Schools

The Satanic Temple (TST) is threatening to “raise hell” over a Florida law that allows school chaplain programs, according to local outlet WOKV.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in April, allowing schools to “authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide support, services, and programs to students” so long as they have parental consent. TST took to social media days after Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz published model policies for the program, with the group asking members to “stand” with them.

“Floridian TST members, supporters, & allies are standing up for true religious freedom & confronting theocracy,” the Satanic Temple wrote on X Sunday. “Ready to stand with us and raise hell?”

The Satanic Temple linked a Google Doc that outlines several ways people can get involved, including by reaching out to public officials or speaking at a public hearing. It also asks if individuals have a child and what school district their child is a part of.

The “model policy” defines “religion” as a group that “acknowledges the existence of and worships a supernatural entity or entities that possesses power over the natural world,” according to the document. The chaplain must be recognized by their religion’s leadership and vetted by the participating school’s principal.

“I think this was written to be exclusionary,” Devon Graham from the Florida chapter of American Atheists told WOKV, noting that the TST would be excluded.

Following the signing of House Bill 931, the Department has created a model policy to provide school districts with the appropriate guidelines to ensure that credible chaplains can volunteer in Florida’s schools. These chaplains will serve as an additional resource for students.… — Manny Diaz Jr. (@CommMannyDiazJr) August 20, 2024

DeSantis stated during an April press conference that students should have the right to pursue advice from chaplain leaders if they wish. DeSantis also noted that satanist groups are not a religion and that they are not qualified for chaplain programs.

“We’re not playing those games in Florida,” DeSantis stated in the conference. “That is not a religion. That is not qualifying to be able to participate in this. We’re going to be using common sense … you don’t have to worry about that.” (RELATED: Satanic Temple Unveils First High School Student-Led Club)

TST and Diaz’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

