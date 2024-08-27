Hat That Scottie Scheffler Was Wearing While Getting Arrested Just Sold For A Whopping $2,375 In An Auction

What an incredible story.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, set the sport on fire back in May when police arrested him the morning ahead of the PGA Championship’s second round.

Only hours before him teeing off, Scheffler was placed in handcuffs and shipped to a jail in Louisville where he took his infamous mug shot that went viral after the fact. (RELATED: Golf Fans Prove That They’re Some Of The Best In The World In Viral Video)

After being released from the slammer, Scheffler would go on to Valhalla Golf Club to play.

So, you might be asking yourself: Why is this back in the news?

Well, the hat that Scheffler was wearing while playing in the second round, and now autographed by the PGA superstar, went for a whopping $2,375 at a recent charity auction for the Kids Cancer Alliance Concert.

Scottie Scheffler’s hat from day of arrest at PGA sells at auction.https://t.co/CwwryZusSM — cllct (@cllctMedia) August 27, 2024

And the legend of Scottie Scheffler continues.

Dude not only created an entire frenzy by being a complete G, not only did Scottie’s arresting officer end up being an utter fraud, but he was able to benefit a charity with this circus. That’s how you know you’re doing something right, and in Scottie’s case, it’s being the No. 1 golfer in the world while knowing how to handle the curveballs of a career.

Such a cool guy, and an Olympic gold medalist — let me not forget to mention that.