‘Horny, Lonely’: A Single Rapey Dolphin May Be Terrorizing Japan

A spike in beachgoer injuries in Japan’s Wasaka Bay has reportedly been linked to a single, particularly aggressive dolphin, with experts suggesting sexual frustration might be driving erratic behavior.

No less than 47 people have sustained injuries from dolphin attacks in this region from 2022 to the present, prompting marine researchers to investigate the cause of these unusual encounters, according to The New York Times (NYT). A maritime expert told the outlet that one Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin — a male — may be responsible for the alarming rise in incidents. (RELATED: Container Shipping In Red Sea Plummeted By 90% Amid Houthi Attacks, US Intelligence Says)

This conclusion reportedly came after a thorough review of photos and videos capturing the incidents, according to Director Ryoichi Matsubara of Fukui’s Echizen Matsushima Aquarium. He told the outlet that the aggressive behavior may be attributed to mating urges.

Matsubara told the NYT this particular dolphin was sighted attempting “to press his genitals against people.” However, he reportedly added that the dolphin bit some individuals following them approaching it or even making physical contact.

Marine scholar and lecturer Putu Mustika of Australia’s James Cook University told the outlet that dolphins can unintentionally injure humans when carrying out mating activities. “Dolphins, when they are mating, can be very wild,” she reportedly stated. She told the outlet that a dolphin lunging over a human can signify mating behavior and indicate it’s a “horny, lonely dolphin.” (RELATED: Crime So Bad At Beach, Police In Hawaii Tell People To Bring Valuables Into Water)

Fukui Prefecture officials have worked to increase public awareness and establish safety measures, the NYT reported. Experts reportedly advised maintaining a safe distance from wild dolphins.

“People would run away if it were a bear. There is no difference between dolphins and bears in terms of destructive capacity,” Matsubara told the outlet.

“Professionals like us, we are scared of them,” he reportedly continued, saying “people who don’t know that think they are cute.”