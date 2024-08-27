SMYTHE: Take It From A Legal Immigrant, Democrats Don’t Want Us Here

When I first moved to the U.S. as a “legal resident alien of extraordinary ability” in 2016, I was a staunch liberal. Going through the immigration process under both major political parties showed me what a crock of crap the Democrats are trying to sell their citizens.

And it doesn’t begin and end with immigration.

In 2016, under the Obama administration, I came to the same realization as most people in the world: if you want to achieve your dreams, you have to move to America. No one in Britain believed I would ever be successful as a nonfiction writer, so I decided to take my decade of experience and prove them wrong by moving to California … and becoming successful writer.

I paid extra to have my first visa approval expedited. It was supposed to take two weeks, but right before the deadline, I was asked to provide additional information to support my petition. Fair enough, I thought at the time, this is normal, especially for a first time alien. What I didn’t realize was the immigration system had just implemented what I think is the Democrats legal loophole. Because they’d technically responded to my petition in the guaranteed time frame, they could now make me wait as long as they wanted to approved my entry after receiving my additional data. It took months. Months I wasn’t able to reclaim at the end of my visa.

After Donald Trump won the 2016 election, people started telling me to marry someone, anyone, to secure my place in the country. I’m not a fan of fraud or disparaging myself or my relationship with God by marrying — or even spending time with — anyone I don’t want to, so that was never going to be an option.

It also showed me that most liberals have no idea how disgusting it is to tell a woman to sell her freedom and body for, what? The right to work? Get outta here!

When my next visa renewal rolled around under Trump in 2019, I presumed my American journey was over. You can imagine my surprise when my attorney called asking if I was a spy; my visa was approved in record timing … under Trump?! An immigrant-hating super-racist Republican! But how could this be?

This is the person who democrats believe should be the next president. https://t.co/0xWZfDx9VM — James (@tiredofthemall) August 2, 2024

My second visa renewal coincided with California’s new normal: mentally ill and drug-addled zombies living and dying on our sidewalks. They called it “the homeless crisis” and demanded more taxpayer money to fix it. But their policies seemed to perpetuate it. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It)

The parallels between my first immigration experience — being told things are super easy under Democrats because they love immigrants — and being lied to about the many social crises was bizarre. Why did Democrats keep saying one thing and then doing the opposite? This wasn’t the America I learned about from the corporate news media and “The West Wing.”

It was only after Trump entered office that I realized I may be wrong about all things Democrat in America. And only because that is where the data and my experience kept guiding me. (RELATED: Texas Rep Says DHS Are Complicit In Human Trafficking At The Border)

My undergraduate dissertation focused on elements of drug legalization and wider sociological trend theories, so I was perplexed to see so many Democrat policies designed to obviously hurt American voters and their quality of life. The economy, housing market, foreign relations — it didn’t matter the topic, Democrats were getting it wrong. They even messed up cannabis legalization!

But still, my liberal American friends — and friends who had never even been to the U.S. — continued to support a party I could see was openly lying to them. It didn’t matter what had happened to me — my lived experience went against the status quo of the Democrat cabal. Being white with blonde hair and blue eyes probably didn’t help my cause either. I wasn’t a “real immigrant” as a former friend once noted.

Normal People Having Ideas Is The Biggest Threat To Global Security, Concludes Cartoonish Bond Villains At Davos | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/2lULT1UB0r — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 11, 2024

Flashforward to 2022, I knew what was coming under the Biden administration. Did I really want to go through another immigration process under a Democrat? The mental anguish of instability didn’t feel worth it, especially given the dire financial situation hanging over America. Did God really want me here to weather this potential civilization collapse?

Then I remembered: Democrats are a small but loud group in this great country, located mostly on the coasts. If I could move somewhere normal, away from people who treat politicians the same as celebrities, the American Dream was mine for the taking. So, that’s what I did. Eventually I found myself in a small town in the rural Carolinas, where real America still exists. This is where I met my fiancé, who is the most red-blooded American you can be.

I’d argue I’m still the more passionate partner when it comes to protecting this incredible country. Unlike most Americans, I know what it’s like to live elsewhere. And even with the most revolting Democrat policies — particularly the ones seemingly designed to normalize human trafficking as the main form of immigration — America is still better than all other countries.

But it won’t last if people don’t wake up to the lies they’re fed by our current administration. Eventually, all of America could become California if you keep voting for lying liars who lie.

Kamala Harris on the border wall over the years: 2017: “Asking taxpayers to pay for a border wall is a terrible idea.” 2018: “Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money.” 2019: “Trump’s border wall is stupid.” 2020: “As I said, Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/RxWrRZ1MRh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

In my almost decade living in this incredible country, I truly believe Democrats don’t want legal immigrants here because you either have to be an actual expert in your field (ie: intelligent enough to see beyond the headlines) or extremely famous to get the best visas approved. (RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Spreads Truth About America’s Decline)

Being a smart, successful, and financially literate immigrant is, in my experience, a Democrats’ worst nightmare of an immigrant. Why? Because people who fit this description don’t vote for the party destroying the economy, safety and the future for our families. We also don’t need the welfare state to support us. Therefore we have greater autonomy than many born-and-raised Americans, and a heck of a lot more than illegal immigrants.

Please, take this away from my glorified life story: the next time you hear Democrats talk about immigration (or anything, at this point) please know that they don’t want anyone — not smart, capable people, nor women and children — to be welcomed into America with ease and security. As I learned the hard way, it is only Republicans who make that process possible.

This is probably why so many legal immigrants, certainly all the ones I know, support all things Republican. It’s because we know Republicans support us.