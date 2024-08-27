Video Appears To Show Decapitation Suspect Singing After Cops Riddle Him With Bullets

Bodycam footage released by police in California appears to show a suspect who allegedly decapitated his parents and their dog in July singing after deputies shot him.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) said deputies responded to a 911 call alerting them to an alleged domestic assault at a mobile park in San Juan Capistrano. A dispatcher on audio shared by the OCSD can be heard saying that a maintenance worker at the mobile park said that “a male with blood all over him” was “chasing him with a fork.” (RELATED: Man Charged With Allegedly Decapitating Parents, Family Dog)

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, allegedly stole the maintenance man’s golf cart and fled, OCSD deputies said.

Matt Parrish, OCSD Sergeant of Public Affairs and Community Engagement, said that deputies caught up with Gerdvil, who was covered in blood, on a bike path three miles from the crime scene.

Bodycam footage shows the moment that an OCSD exits his vehicle and says to Gerdvil, “Get on the ground right now!”

Gerdvil refuses to follow the command and walks toward the deputy who fires five shots, sending Gerdvil to the pavement in a pool of his own blood.

The deputy then yells, “Get on your stomach! On your stomach right now!”

When supporting deputies arrive, one asks, “Where’d you hit him?”

“In the chest…I shot him in the stomach,” the deputy responds. “He was facing – he was coming towards me.”

When deputies are cuffing Gerdvil, the suspect says, “I love you…I’m sorry you’re gonna’ have to die.”

Deputies then turn Gerdvil on his side to assess his wounds, and Gerdvil says, “Just finish me off…Put one in my head.”

The deputy responds, “Were trying to help you, okay?”

Gerdvil then repeats, “Put one in my head please. I beg of you.”

As deputies administer first-aid, Gerdvil appears to start singing, “What’s love got to do, got to do with it? Got to with it. What’s love but a second-hand emotion?”

After a few moments, Gerdvil appears to change the tune from the Tina Turner hit to Stevie Wonder, and starts singing, “I just called to say I love you.”

Gerdvil, who was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, is being held on suspicion of two counts of homicide at the Orange County jail, FOX11 reported.