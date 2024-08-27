Trump Adds RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard To His Transition Team

Former President Donald Trump has added former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be part of his transition team after they both recently endorsed his bid for the presidency.

“As President Trump’s broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team. We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team was we work to restore America’s greatness,” Trump senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller.

Kennedy, who was running as an Independent, suspended his campaign Friday and endorsed Trump. Just days after, Gabbard, who has reportedly been helping Trump with debate preparation, also endorsed Trump, saying Monday that she believes Trump is the best person to keep us out of wars. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Targets TSA After Whistleblowers Revealed Federal Air Marshals Surveilled Tulsi Gabbard)

“He keeps us in his heart in the decisions that he makes. We saw this through his first term in the presidency, when he not only didn’t start any new wars, he took action to deescalate and prevent wars,” Gabbard said.

The former congresswoman compared Trump’s record on foreign conflict to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, arguing that their administration had brought the country closer to war. She added that she was “confident” Trump would “do the work to walk us back from the brink of war.”

Kennedy first told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson about being asked to help with Trump’s transition team, saying they were discussing it.

“I’m going to work to get him elected,” Kennedy said to Carlson. “And I’m working with the campaign. We’re working on policy issues together. I’ve been asked to go onto the transition team and to help pick the people who will be running the government.”

When Bobby Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump last week, he burned his boats. There’s no turning back for him, or for American politics. Here’s his first interview since that happened. (0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump

(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest

pic.twitter.com/AOQULEvZeX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 26, 2024

Also serving on Trump’s transition team are his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as the former administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, businessman Howard Lutnick and Ohio Republican Sen. and Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump PAC Launches New Salvo To Hit Harris’s Biggest Weak Spot)

“The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again is a forward-looking agenda that will deliver safety, prosperity and freedom for the American people. My administration will deliver on these bold promises,” Trump said in a statement. “We will restore strength, competence and common sense to the Oval Office. I have absolute confidence the Trump-Vance Administration will be ready to govern effectively on Day One.”

A source close to Trump told the Daily Caller that Kennedy will “definitely be on the campaign trail and doing media” ahead of the election.