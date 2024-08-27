Video Appears To Show Suspect Shadow, Choke Unsuspecting Victim

Security footage appeared to show a man attack a woman Thursday in a Brooklyn building’s lobby at approximately 11 p.m., according to ABC 7.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was captured on video as she entered her building, the outlet reported.

The footage shows a woman walk into a building lobby, appearing to be followed by the suspect. She walks towards the mailboxes, going up the steps. The suspect can then be seen pushing the button for the elevator a little behind her, then appears to walk behind her. (RELATED: Boeing Pleads Guilty To Criminal Fraud)

The suspect can be seen appearing to approach the woman from behind. He then appears to place his arm around her neck in a chokehold. The woman yelled for assistance while the man was choking her, she told police, according to ABC 7. He allegedly told her to “shut up,” the outlet reported.

The victim can be seen struggling against the apparent chokehold and kicking the suspect. The suspect then appears to release her and leave, according to the footage. She did not sustain any physical injuries and was able to contact 911 immediately after the alleged attack, according to the outlet.

“It’s crazy because he was literally like five feet behind her in the picture I saw,” a neighbor anonymously told ABC News.

Local residents were rattled by the incident, with some expressing their concerns to ABC 7. (RELATED: ‘Crisis Levels’: How Dem-Backed Law Turned Deep Blue City Into Haven For Young Criminals)

“I was honestly really nervous and scared because I tend to walk my dog at the same time. It makes me think twice about how I move around in the neighborhood and just in general,” the neighbor told the outlet.

“There have been a lot of weird things happening in this building. I’ve been followed in before myself,” Carlos Vasquez, a tenant, reportedly said regarding other troubling incidents.

The suspect remains at large, the outlet reported.

The New York Police Department declined to comment to the Daily Caller.