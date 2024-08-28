‘Adam Sandler: Love You’ Is Unpredictably Bizarre, Brilliant And Borderline Insane: REVIEW

Adam Sandler’s new comedy special “Adam Sandler: Love You” dropped on Netflix, Tuesday and it was mostly very, very good.

Aside from one or two extremely gross sexual incest jokes, Sandler’s latest Netflix standup special, “Adam Sandler: Love You,” is one of the best to come out in 2024. Like most of his previous stage work, Sandler’s set is made up of a mixture of short stories and songs, each progressively more weird than the last until an epic finale that’ll have you dancing, sobbing and extremely angry at the corporate news media for trying to divide us.

One of the biggest questions not-very-fun-people are asking is why Rob Schneider performed a full song as Elvis right before the end of the show? Let me explain the answer to you, because explaining jokes always make them funnier: because why the fuck not have Schneider come out and perform as Elvis? It was funny and he didn’t hit a note wrong; 15/10 ratings from me.

The real answer came at the end of Sandler’s set. He dedicated his final minutes on stage to the comedians, the people who take the crazy stuff going on in the world and try to make us laugh about it — despite comedians often being the saddest people among us.

He mentioned everyone from Chris Farley, Norm MacDonald and the rest of the “Saturday Night Live” legends, including Robin Williams, and Lucille Ball, to those even older, who normalized comedy in North America. (RELATED: Cannibalism, Down Syndrome, Dad Jokes: Why Norm MacDonald’s Last Special Is Everything Your Heart Needs)

Getting Schneider up on stage also said to the world: we don’t care about our friends’ political perspectives or what you think about them either; they’re our friends first and that is all that matters.

I feel like everyone should take an hour and 15 minutes out of their Labor Day weekend to enjoy “Adam Sandler: Love You.” (RELATED: REPORT: Comics Annoyed After Being Censored By CNN, Kennedy Center Show)

I’ll also be using this special as a litmus test for future friendship. If you find it funny, you’re a secure individual with a wild mind who doesn’t take life too seriously. If you don’t enjoy it, you are a boring loser and should probably go sit in a corner, you dullard.